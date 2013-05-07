DHAKA May 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on weak demand from local buyers on Tuesday, brokers said. Prices had risen sharply a week ago in the first sale of the marketing year.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea fell to 277.74 taka ($3.6) per kg against 279.91 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

Around 548,598 kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 25.40 percent unsold, compared with 702,860 kg offered an 20 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"There was a little more interest from the blenders this week but loose tea buyers were quiet," National Brokers said in its market report.

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 260.00 - 270.00 Small Brokens 265.00 - 285.00 Plain Brokens 220.00 - 240.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 285.00 - 290.00 Good Fannings 273.00 - 284.00 Medium Fannings 255.00 - 270.00 Plain Fannings 235.00 - 245.00

DUST Pekoe Dust 260.00 - 270.00 Red Dust 270.00 - 282.00 Dust 270.00 - 290.00 Churamoni Dust 290.00 - 316.00

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Stephen Nisbet)