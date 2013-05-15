DHAKA, May 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on strong demand from local buyers on Wednesday and sales volume also went up despite higher supplies this week, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea rose to 280.54 taka ($3.6) per kg against 277.74 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said. More than 672,000 kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 4 percent unsold, compared with 548,598 kg offered and 25 percent unsold at the previous auction. "There was a stronger demand this week from all sections of the market," National Brokers said in its market report. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 265.00 - 275.00 Small Brokens 275.00 - 290.00 Plain Brokens 210.00 - 230.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 288.00 - 293.00 Good Fannings 280.00 - 285.00 Medium Fannings 260.00 - 275.00 Plain Fannings 220.00 - 230.00 DUST Pekoe Dust 265.00 - 284.00 Red Dust 270.00 - 293.00 Dust 280.00 - 319.00 Churamoni Dust 290.00 - 324.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)