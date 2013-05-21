(Add quotes, prices) DHAKA, May 21 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely changed at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers while sales volume also dropped despite a fall in supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 280.15 taka ($3.6) per kg against 280.54 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 517,500 kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 13 percent unsold, compared with more than 672,000 kg offered and 4 percent unsold at the previous auction. "There was a little less demand this week. Blenders were fairly active but loose tea buyers were selective," the National Brokers said in its market report. The next auction will be held on May 28, with around 650,000 kg on offer. Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 265.00 - 275.00 Small Brokens 275.00 - 288.00 Plain Brokens 210.00 - 230.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 285.00 - 290.00 Good Fannings 278.00 - 283.00 Medium Fannings 265.00 - 275.00 Plain Fannings 220.00 - 230.00 DUST Pekoe Dust 265.00 - 270.00 Red Dust 265.00 - 298.00 Dust 275.00 - 297.00 Churamoni Dust 285.00 - 320.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)