DHAKA May 28 Tea prices in Bangladesh slipped at a weekly auction on Tuesday on higher supplies but demand from local buyers limited the downsize and sales rose, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 277.78 taka ($3.5)per kg against 280.15 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

Around 6.4 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 6 percent unsold, compared with nearly 517,500 kg offered and 13 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"There was again a little less demand this week with blenders being fairly active," the National Brokers said in its market report.

"Loose tea buyers continued to be selective. A select few best lines were well competed for and fetched satisfactory prices."

In 2012, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 265.00 - 272.00 Small Brokens 273.00 - 285.00 Plain Brokens 210.00 - 230.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 280.00 - 290.00 Good Fannings 272.00 - 278.00 Medium Fannings 265.00 - 270.00 Plain Fannings 220.00 - 230.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 265.00 - 304.00 Dust 275.00 - 300.00 Churamoni Dust 280.00 - 329.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)