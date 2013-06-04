DHAKA, June 4 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand from local buyers despite higher supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 284.73 taka ($3.6) per kg against 280.15 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said. More than 800,000 kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with 9 percent unsold, compared with nearly 640,000 kg offered and 6 percent unsold at the previous auction. "There was a good demand this week and prices for all good liquoring sorts appreciated despite the absence of a major blender," National Brokers said in its market report. "Loose tea buyers were fairly active. Dusts met with more competition and were a dearer market." Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 270.00 - 280.00 Small Brokens 280.00 - 290.00 Plain Brokens 220.00 - 240.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 285.00 - 290.00 Good Fannings 277.00 - 282.00 Medium Fannings 272.00 - 275.00 Plain Fannings 220.00 - 230.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 265.00 - 308.00 Dust 277.00 - 295.00 Churamoni Dust 285.00 - 330.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)