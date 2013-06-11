DHAKA, June 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged lower at a weekly auction on Tuesday on higher supplies, though strong demand from local buyers capped the downsize and sales rose, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 282.80 taka ($3.6) per kg against 284.73 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

More than 1 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with only 1.55 percent unsold, compared with around 800,000 kg offered and 9 percent unsold at the previous auction.

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

