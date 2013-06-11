(Adds prices)

DHAKA, June 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged lower at a weekly auction on Tuesday on higher supplies, though strong demand from local buyers capped the downsize and sales rose, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 282.80 taka ($3.6) per kg against 284.73 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

More than 1 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, with only 1.55 percent unsold, compared with around 800,000 kg offered and 9 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"Market was good this week with more demand emanating especially from the blenders," National Brokers said in its market report.

"Loose tea buyers, however, remained quite selective."

Last January, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 275.00 - 280.00 Small Brokens 280.00 - 290.00 Plain Brokens 230.00 - 250.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 283.00 - 288.00 Good Fannings 273.00 - 280.00 Medium Fannings 270.00 - 272.00 Plain Fannings 230.00 - 250.00

DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 270.00 - 308.00 Dust 280.00 - 299.00 Churamoni Dust 285.00 - 332.00

(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)