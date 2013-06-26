DHAKA, June 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh plunged at a weekly auction on Wednesday on higher supplies, although strong demand from local buyers capped the fall and sales rose, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 275.62 taka ($3.60) per kg against 285.06 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

More than 1.47 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, and 5.60 percent was left unsold, compared with 1.3 million kg offered and 2.54 percent unsold at the previous auction.

Last year Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

Bangladesh produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)