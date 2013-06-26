(Adds prices, quotes)

DHAKA, June 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh dropped at a weekly auction on Wednesday on higher supplies, although strong demand from local buyers limited the fall and sales rose, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 275.62 taka ($3.60) per kg against 285.06 taka in the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

More than 1.47 million kg of tea were offered at Chittagong, and 5.60 percent was left unsold, compared with 1.3 million kg offered and 2.54 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"There was more tea on offer this week which met with much less competition and prices declined for all varieties as the sale progressed," National Brokers said in its market report.

"Blenders lent good support while loose tea buyers were much less active."

Last year Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

Bangladesh produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 260.00 - 270.00 Medium Brokens 265.00 - 270.00 Small Brokens 270.00 - 280.00 Plain Brokens 240.00 - 250.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 275.00 - 280.00 Good Fannings 270.00 - 274.00 Medium Fannings 262.00 - 269.00 Plain Fannings 240.00 - 250.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 260.00 - 298.00 Dust 265.00 - 289.00 Churamoni Dust 280.00 - 326.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Mark Potter)