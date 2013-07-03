DHAKA, July 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was lower at 255.14 taka ($3.3)per kg, compared with 275.62 taka at the previous auction, an official at National Brokers Ltd said on Wednesday.

More than 1.5 million kg of tea was offered at the auction in Chittagong, with 18 percent remaining unsold, compared with around 1.3 million kg offered and 2.55 percent unsold at the previous one.

"The market started off on fair demand but soon declined, often substantially, especially for plain teas," National Brokers said in its market report.

"Blenders absorbed the bulk of the offering, while loose tea buyers operated on a lower level," it said, adding dust tea was an easier market with a huge quantity unsold.

Last year, Bangladesh's tax authority imposed a 25 percent duty on tea imports to safeguard the local industry.

The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth.

Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 250.00 - 255.00 Medium Brokens 252.00 - 258.00 Small Brokens 252.00 - 260.00 Plain Brokens 225.00 - 235.00

FANNINGS Best Fannings 255.00 - 260.00 Good Fannings 252.00 - 254.00 Medium Fannings 248.00 - 251.00 Plain Fannings 230.00 - 240.00

Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 231.00 - 276.00 Dust 235.00 - 280.00 Churamoni Dust 250.00 - 321.00