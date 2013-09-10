DHAKA, Sept 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week losing streak as improved demand from local buyers buoyed sales, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 195.22 taka ($2.50) per kg against 192.46 taka in the previous sale when prices fell 12 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 14.5 percent remaining unsold, compared with around 2 million kg offered and 25 percent unsold at the previous auction. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea per year against demand of 56 million kg. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)