BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
DHAKA, Sept 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at a weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a four-week losing streak as improved demand from local buyers buoyed sales, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 195.22 taka ($2.50) per kg against 192.46 taka in the previous sale when prices fell 12 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 14.5 percent remaining unsold, compared with around 2 million kg offered and 25 percent unsold at the previous auction. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea per year against demand of 56 million kg. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jason Neely)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
