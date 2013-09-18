DHAKA, Sept 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely changed at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers, while sales volume also dropped despite a fall in supplies, brokers said. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 195.08 taka ($2) per kg against 195.22 taka in the previous sales when tea prices broke a four-week losing streak, said an official of National Brokers Limited. Nearly 2.1 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's auction centre in Chittagong, with 32 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 14 percent unsold at the previous one. "The market opened on a fairly strong note on better liquoring types but demand slackened towards the end whereby a large weight of tea was withdrawn," National Brokers said in its market report. The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 185-190 Medium Brokens 182-188 Small Brokens 188-193 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 197-202 Good Fannings 193-196 Medium Fannings 187-192 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 170-210 Dust 175-216 Churamoni Dust 190-260 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)