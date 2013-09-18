DHAKA, Sept 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely
changed at a weekly auction on Tuesday on weak demand from local
buyers, while sales volume also dropped despite a fall in
supplies, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 195.08 taka ($2)
per kg against 195.22 taka in the previous sales when tea prices
broke a four-week losing streak, said an official of National
Brokers Limited.
Nearly 2.1 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's
auction centre in Chittagong, with 32 percent remaining unsold,
compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 14 percent unsold at
the previous one.
"The market opened on a fairly strong note on better
liquoring types but demand slackened towards the end whereby a
large weight of tea was withdrawn," National Brokers said in its
market report.
The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea
a year against a demand of 56 million kg.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 185-190
Medium Brokens 182-188
Small Brokens 188-193
Plain Brokens 160-170
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 197-202
Good Fannings 193-196
Medium Fannings 187-192
Plain Fannings 160-170
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 170-210
Dust 175-216
Churamoni Dust 190-260
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)