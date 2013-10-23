DHAKA Oct 23 Tea prices in Bangladesh recovered in the post-Eid holiday auction on Tuesday from three-week losses, on strong demand from local buyers for all varieties, despite this season's highest volume on offer.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 186.51 taka ($2.34) per kg against 181.60 taka in the last auction, which was held on Oct. 9, an official of National Brokers Limited said on Wednesday.

More than 2.34 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 20 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 26 percent unsold in the previous auction.

"This was the largest offering of the season so far and this sale took place after Eid interval, attracting strong demand from all sections of the market," National Brokers said in its market report.

"The feature of the sale was the attractive rates for the good liquoring types. It was pleasing to note that after weeks of low demand, dust grades recovered strongly with higher price realisation."

The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea a year against a demand of 56 million kg.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 180-182 Medium Brokens 180-185 Small Brokens 182-188 Plain Brokens 155-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 190-195 Good Fannings 185-189 Medium Fannings 180-184 Plain Fannings 160-175 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 155-222 Dust 155-218 Churamoni Dust 155-290 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)