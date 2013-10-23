DHAKA Oct 23 Tea prices in Bangladesh recovered
in the post-Eid holiday auction on Tuesday from three-week
losses, on strong demand from local buyers for all varieties,
despite this season's highest volume on offer.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 186.51 taka ($2.34)
per kg against 181.60 taka in the last auction, which was held
on Oct. 9, an official of National Brokers Limited said on
Wednesday.
More than 2.34 million kg of tea was offered at the
country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 20 percent
remaining unsold, compared with 2.3 million kg offered and 26
percent unsold in the previous auction.
"This was the largest offering of the season so far and this
sale took place after Eid interval, attracting strong demand
from all sections of the market," National Brokers said in its
market report.
"The feature of the sale was the attractive rates for the
good liquoring types. It was pleasing to note that after weeks
of low demand, dust grades recovered strongly with higher price
realisation."
The south Asian country produces around 60 million kg of tea
a year against a demand of 56 million kg.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 180-182
Medium Brokens 180-185
Small Brokens 182-188
Plain Brokens 155-165
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 190-195
Good Fannings 185-189
Medium Fannings 180-184
Plain Fannings 160-175
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 155-222
Dust 155-218
Churamoni Dust 155-290
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)