DHAKA Oct 31 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for
the second straight week at a weekly auction held on Wednesday
as demand from local buyers was strong due to the upcoming
winter season, brokers said.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 200.02 taka ($2.5)
per kg against 186.51 taka in the post-Eid holiday auction on
Oct. 22, when tea prices recovered from three-week losses, an
official from National Brokers Ltd said on Thursday.
More than 2.28 million kg of tea was offered at the
country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 14 percent
remaining unsold, compared with 2.34 million kg offered and 20
percent unsold at the previous auction.
"The market opened on a very strong note, which improved as
the sale continued," National Brokers said in a market report.
"The feature of the sale was the strong competition for the
good liquoring varieties ... blenders were very active, along
with more interest from loose tea buyers."
Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins in
November.
The auction was not held on Tuesday, the usual day for the
weekly auction, due to a nationwide strike led by the main
opposition party demanding elections be held under a
non-partisan administration.
Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer,
were steady at this week's auction, while the average price of
top Kenyan tea fell for the fourth straight week.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 190-195
Medium Brokens 190-200
Small Brokens 195-205
Plain Brokens 165-175
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 208-218
Good Fannings 198-205
Medium Fannings 193-198
Plain Fannings 170-180
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 155-216
Dust 140-230
Churamoni Dust 168-230
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)