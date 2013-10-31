DHAKA Oct 31 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the second straight week at a weekly auction held on Wednesday as demand from local buyers was strong due to the upcoming winter season, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 200.02 taka ($2.5) per kg against 186.51 taka in the post-Eid holiday auction on Oct. 22, when tea prices recovered from three-week losses, an official from National Brokers Ltd said on Thursday.

More than 2.28 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with 14 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.34 million kg offered and 20 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"The market opened on a very strong note, which improved as the sale continued," National Brokers said in a market report.

"The feature of the sale was the strong competition for the good liquoring varieties ... blenders were very active, along with more interest from loose tea buyers."

Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins in November.

The auction was not held on Tuesday, the usual day for the weekly auction, due to a nationwide strike led by the main opposition party demanding elections be held under a non-partisan administration.

Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, were steady at this week's auction, while the average price of top Kenyan tea fell for the fourth straight week.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 190-195 Medium Brokens 190-200 Small Brokens 195-205 Plain Brokens 165-175 FANNINGS Best Fannings 208-218 Good Fannings 198-205 Medium Fannings 193-198 Plain Fannings 170-180 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 155-216 Dust 140-230 Churamoni Dust 168-230 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)