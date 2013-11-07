DHAKA Nov 7 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for a third straight week at a weekly auction held on Wednesday as demand from local buyers was strong due to the upcoming winter season, brokers said.

The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 209.24 taka ($2.7) per kg against 200.02 taka in the previous auction on Oct. 30, an official from National Brokers Ltd said on Thursday.

More than 2 million kg of tea was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 15 percent remaining unsold, compared with 2.28 million kg offered and 14 percent unsold at the previous auction.

"Offerings were well absorbed at dearer levels, particularly the good liquoring varieties which often advanced sharply," National Brokers said in a market report.

"Blenders were again operating strongly, while there was fair support from the loose tea buyers."

Demand for tea usually picks up in winter, which begins late this month.

The auction was not held on Tuesday, the usual day for the weekly auction, due to a new 60-hour strike called by the main opposition party to demand next year's election take place under a non-partisan government.

Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction on higher supplies due to a pick-up in plucking, while the average price of top Kenyan tea weakened for a fifth straight week.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 192-197 Medium Brokens 195-205 Small Brokens 200-215 Plain Brokens 165-180 FANNINGS Best Fannings 218-223 Good Fannings 210-217 Medium Fannings 205-209 Plain Fannings 175-185 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 140-230 Dust 152-235 Churamoni Dust 161-250 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)