DHAKA, Dec 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh dipped at
a weekly auction on Tuesday as political turmoil over upcoming
elections kept some buyers away, brokers said.
The country has been rocked by a series of strikes and
transport blockades over the past few weeks, paralysing normal
life and crippling economic activity. Last week's tea auction
had been postponed amid the unrest.
In the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of
194.67 taka ($2.5) per kg against 200.04 taka in the previous
auction on Nov. 26, an official from National Brokers Ltd said.
"A fair number of buyers were present at the sale although
one of the major blenders and the out-station buyers operated
only for a nominal quantity," the National Brokers said in its
market report. As a result, the amount of unsold tea was
substantial, it added.
Nearly 2.6 million kg of tea was offered at the auction
center in Chittagong, with almost 54 percent remaining unsold,
compared with more than 2.4 million kg offered and 21 percent
unsold at the previous auction.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 175-180
Medium Brokens 177-185
Small Brokens 188-198
Plain Brokens 150-165
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 198-203
Good Fannings 195-199
Medium Fannings 188-193
Plain Fannings 150-160
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 160-208
Dust 165-225
Churamoni Dust 165-239
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)