DHAKA Dec 17 Tea prices in Bangladesh dipped at
a weekly auction on Tuesday, losing ground for the fourth
session in a row, as turmoil over upcoming elections kept some
buyers away, brokers said.
The country has been racked by a series of strikes and
transport blockades over the past few weeks, paralysing normal
life and crippling economic activity. The tea auction of Dec. 3
was postponed due to the unrest. ID:nL4N0JI2CV]
In the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of
192.18 taka ($2.5) per kg against 194.67 taka in the previous
auction, an official from National Brokers Ltd said.
More than 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the sole
auction center in Chittagong, with almost 40 percent remaining
unsold, compared with nearly 2.6 million kg offered and 54
percent unsold at the previous auction.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)