(Adds table) DHAKA, Dec 17 Tea prices in Bangladesh dipped at a weekly auction on Tuesday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row, as turmoil over upcoming elections kept some buyers away, brokers said. The country has been racked by a series of strikes and transport blockades over the past few weeks, paralysing normal life and crippling economic activity. The tea auction of Dec. 3 was postponed due to the unrest. ID:nL4N0JI2CV] In the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 192.18 taka ($2.5) per kg against 194.67 taka in the previous auction, an official from National Brokers Ltd said. More than 2.3 million kg of tea was offered at the sole auction center in Chittagong, with almost 40 percent remaining unsold, compared with nearly 2.6 million kg offered and 54 percent unsold at the previous auction. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 172-177 Medium Brokens 175-182 Small Brokens 183-193 Plain Brokens 150-160 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 188-192 Medium Fannings 182-187 Plain Fannings 150-160 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 165-216 Dust 166-213 Churamoni Dust 168-239 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)