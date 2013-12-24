(Adds table) DHAKA, Dec 24 Tea prices and sales rose at a weekly auction in Bangladesh on Tuesday, after a drop in economic activity due to turmoil over upcoming elections had prompted four straight declines. Violent protests, shutdowns and blockades over the Jan. 5 election, which is being boycotted by the main opposition, have gripped the country for two months and forced the postponement of the tea auction on Dec. 3. At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 193.98 taka ($2.50) per kilogram against 192.18 taka in the previous auction, an official from National Brokers Ltd said. There may be no demonstrations on Christmas Day, the official said, adding that this prompted local buyers to grab more tea at higher prices to meet winter demand. Nearly 2 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 11 percent remaining unsold. Some 2.3 million kg was offered and 40 percent went unsold at the previous auction. The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Tea consumption is rising by 5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 170-180 Medium Brokens 175-185 Small Brokens 187-197 Plain Brokens 160-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 202-205 Good Fannings 192-198 Medium Fannings 184-191 Plain Fannings 160-170 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 177-225 Dust 170-225 Churamoni Dust 185-243 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jason Neely and Dale Hudson)