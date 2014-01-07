(Adds table)
DHAKA Jan 7 Tea prices and sales rose at the
weekly auction in Bangladesh on Tuesday on arrival of quality
leafs although unrest continued after Sunday's election that the
main opposition boycotted.
At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of
197.11 taka ($2.53) per kg against 191.64 taka in the previous
auction held on Dec. 31, an official from National Brokers
Limited said.
Nearly 2 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 19 percent remaining unsold. Almost the same
volume was offered and 27 percent went unsold at the previous
auction.
Violent protests, shutdowns and transport blockades staged
by the opposition have been crippling the country's economic
activity since late October.
The unrest has shown no signs of abating since Sunday's
poll, with the opposition stretched its 48-hour shutdown to
Wednesday.
The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 170-175
Medium Brokens 180-188
Small Brokens 188-198
Plain Brokens 155-165
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 201-205
Good Fannings 195-200
Medium Fannings 188-194
Plain Fannings 155-165
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 170-224
Dust 170-235
Churamoni Dust 180-259
($1 = 77.75 taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)