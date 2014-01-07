(Adds table)

DHAKA Jan 7 Tea prices and sales rose at the weekly auction in Bangladesh on Tuesday on arrival of quality leafs although unrest continued after Sunday's election that the main opposition boycotted.

At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 197.11 taka ($2.53) per kg against 191.64 taka in the previous auction held on Dec. 31, an official from National Brokers Limited said.

Nearly 2 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 19 percent remaining unsold. Almost the same volume was offered and 27 percent went unsold at the previous auction.

Violent protests, shutdowns and transport blockades staged by the opposition have been crippling the country's economic activity since late October.

The unrest has shown no signs of abating since Sunday's poll, with the opposition stretched its 48-hour shutdown to Wednesday.

The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg.

BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 170-175 Medium Brokens 180-188 Small Brokens 188-198 Plain Brokens 155-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 201-205 Good Fannings 195-200 Medium Fannings 188-194 Plain Fannings 155-165 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 170-224 Dust 170-235 Churamoni Dust 180-259

($1 = 77.75 taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)