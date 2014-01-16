DHAKA, Jan 16 Tea prices in Bangladesh at the weekly auction on Wednesday edged down on poor grade leaf and sales volume also dropped despite a fall in supplies, brokers said. At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 196.93 taka ($2.53) per kg against 197.11 taka in the previous auction held on Jan. 7, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Around 1.87 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 16 percent remaining unsold. Nearly 2 million kg of tea was offered and 19 percent went unsold at the previous auction. The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 167-173 Medium Brokens 185-192 Small Brokens 192-203 Plain Brokens 150-170 FANNINGS Best Fannings 203-208 Good Fannings 197-202 Medium Fannings 190-195 Plain Fannings 150-170 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 170-238 Dust 175-230 Churamoni Dust 190-267 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)