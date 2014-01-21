DHAKA, Jan 21 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand for quality leaf, although sales dropped for the large quantity of poor grade supplies on offer, brokers said. At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 198.43 taka ($2.55) per kg against 196.93 taka in the previous auction held on Jan. 15, an official from National Brokers Limited said. "Buyers are ready to pay higher price for good quality tea, but higher supplies of poor grade tea pulled down overall sales volume," the official said. Nearly 2 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 28 percent remaining unsold. Around 1.87 million kg of tea was offered, and 16 percent went unsold at the previous auction. The South Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)