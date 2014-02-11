DHAKA, Feb 11 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at auction for a third straight week on Tuesday as the volumes offered were the highest for the season so far and included a higher percentage of low grade leaf, brokers said. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 180.03 taka ($2.30) per kg against 183.60 taka the previous week's auction, when prices fell 5.7 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited said. More than 2.92 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 51.80 percent remaining unsold. Nearly 2.8 million kg of tea was offered, and nearly 50 percent went unsold at the previous auction. This was the largest offering of the season so far, while supplies of end-of-season poor grade tea also were on the rise, the official said. "Demand was weak for poor quality leaf. That pulled down prices, and more than half of the stocks were unsold." The auction next Tuesday will offer even bigger supplies than this week as unsold quantities will be added to fresh supplies, he added. Bangladeshi buyers also have imported nearly 10 million kg directly from India, which contributed to a glut in the domestic market and reduced demand for tea at the auction, industry sources said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 grew by 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg, thanks to favourable weather. That was still less than domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 170-175 Medium Brokens 170-180 Small Brokens 175-190 Plain Brokens 100-120 FANNINGS Best Fannings 203-208 Good Fannings 190-195 Medium Fannings 170-180 Plain Fannings 100-120 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 155-215 Dust 145-235 Churamoni Dust 145-278 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)