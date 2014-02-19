DHAKA, Feb 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell
nearly 11 percent at an auction on Tuesday as the volumes
offered were the highest for the season so far and included a
higher percentage of low-grade leaf, brokers said.
At the latest auction, Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of
160.26 taka ($2.06) per kg against 180.03 taka in the previous
week's auction, when prices fell 2 percent, an official from
National Brokers Limited said.
More than 3.33 million kg of tea was offered at the auction
centre in Chittagong, with almost 63 percent remaining unsold.
At the previous auction, nearly 2.92 million kg of tea had been
offered, of which 51.80 percent went unsold.
The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
while supplies of end-of-season poor-grade tea also were on the
rise, the official said.
"Poor quality season-end supplies pulled down both prices
and sales volume sharply."
The auction next Tuesday will offer even larger supplies
than this week as unsold quantities will be added to fresh
supplies, he added.
Bangladeshi buyers also have imported bulk quantity of tea
from neighbouring India, which contributed to a glut in the
domestic market and reduced demand for tea at the auction,
industry sources said.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg, due to favourable
weather.
That was still less than the domestic consumption of about
65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter
to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 150-160
Medium Brokens 150-170
Small Brokens 155-180
Plain Brokens 60-80
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 190-200
Good Fannings 175-185
Medium Fannings 150-160
Plain Fannings 60-80
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 140-220
Dust 135-220
Churamoni Dust 130-266
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)