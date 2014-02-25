(Adds quotes, table)
DHAKA Feb 25 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell for
a fifth week at a weekly auction on Tuesday amid a larger supply
of low-grade leaf while the volumes offered were the highest for
the season so far, brokers said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 157.02 taka ($2.01)
per kg against 160.26 taka in the previous week's auction, when
prices fell 2 percent, an official from National Brokers Limited
said.
Around 3.50 million kg of tea was offered at the auction
centre in Chittagong, with almost 70 percent remaining unsold.
At the previous auction, nearly 3.33 million kg of tea had been
offered, of which 63 percent went unsold.
The latest offering was the largest of the season so far,
while supplies of end-of-season poor-grade tea were also on the
rise, the official said.
"Poor quality tea pulled down prices, and only 30 percent of
the stocks were sold."
The auction next Tuesday could offer even larger supplies
than this week as unsold quantities will be added to fresh
supplies, he added.
After a long absence, Pakistani buyers took part in the
auction, National Brokers said in its market report.
Bangladeshi buyers also have imported quantities of tea in
bulk from neighbouring India, which contributed to a glut in the
domestic market and reduced demand for tea at the auction,
industry sources said.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 140-150
Medium Brokens 140-160
Small Brokens 145-170
Plain Brokens 60-80
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 185-195
Good Fannings 165-180
Medium Fannings 140-185
Plain Fannings 60-80
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 130-228
Dust 125-228
Churamoni Dust 120-260
