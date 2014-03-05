DHAKA, March 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh have
fallen for a sixth week, dragged down by end-of-season leaf that
tends to be poor quality, brokers said on Wednesday.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 146.71 taka ($1.9) per
kg at a weekly auction on Tuesday, down from 157.02 taka in the
previous week's sale, when prices fell 2 percent, said an
official from National Brokers Limited.
More than 3.16 million kg of tea was offered at the auction
centre in Chittagong, with nearly 61 percent remaining unsold.
At the previous auction, nearly 3.5 million kg of tea had been
offered, of which 70 percent went unsold.
But Pakistani buyers, who took part in the previous auction
after a long absence, were active this week as well, the
official said.
Bangladeshi buyers have also imported tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand for tea at the auction, industry
sources said.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 120-150
Medium Brokens 135-155
Small Brokens 135-160
Plain Brokens 50-70
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 180-190
Good Fannings 150-165
Medium Fannings 130-145
Plain Fannings 50-70
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 110-220
Dust 109-230
Churamoni Dust 90-284
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)