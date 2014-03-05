DHAKA, March 5 Tea prices in Bangladesh have fallen for a sixth week, dragged down by end-of-season leaf that tends to be poor quality, brokers said on Wednesday.

Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 146.71 taka ($1.9) per kg at a weekly auction on Tuesday, down from 157.02 taka in the previous week's sale, when prices fell 2 percent, said an official from National Brokers Limited.

More than 3.16 million kg of tea was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with nearly 61 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, nearly 3.5 million kg of tea had been offered, of which 70 percent went unsold.

But Pakistani buyers, who took part in the previous auction after a long absence, were active this week as well, the official said.

Bangladeshi buyers have also imported tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand for tea at the auction, industry sources said.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 120-150 Medium Brokens 135-155 Small Brokens 135-160 Plain Brokens 50-70 FANNINGS Best Fannings 180-190 Good Fannings 150-165 Medium Fannings 130-145 Plain Fannings 50-70 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 110-220 Dust 109-230 Churamoni Dust 90-284 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)