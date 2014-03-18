DHAKA, March 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh plunged
for a sixth straight week at a weekly auction on Tuesday,
because of larger supplies of end-of-season inferior quality
leaf, brokers said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 125.85 taka ($1.6) per
kg at the auction, sharply down from 144.19 taka in the previous
week's sale, said an official from National Brokers Limited.
More than 2.7 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with nearly 54 percent remaining unsold. At the
previous auction, nearly 2.7 million kg was offered, of which 50
percent went unsold.
"There was huge demand for quality tea, which is in short
supply. Poor grade tea dragged down prices and more than half of
the tea that was offered in the auction went unsold," the
official said.
Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources
said.
The large volume of unsold tea prompted authorities to
extend the season by two weeks to April 15, allowing for two
more auctions.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather.
That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65
million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to
a net importer of tea as consumption has risen.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)