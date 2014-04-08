DHAKA, April 8 Tea prices in Bangladesh plunged again at a weekly auction on Tuesday, after a brief rise in the previous session, dragged down by inferior quality leaf near the end of the season, brokers said. The country's tax authority on Monday trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 97.16 taka ($1.25) per kg at the auction, sharply down from 118.81 taka at the previous week's sale, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 1.18 million kg was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 46 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, more than 2 million kg was offered, of which nearly 60 percent went unsold. Buyers sought huge discounts to buy end-of-season tea that tends to be of inferior quality, the official said. Pakistani buyers took part in the auction to buy cheap tea, he added. The auction season, typically to end-March, has been extended through April. Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather. That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 90-105 Small Brokens 90-110 Plain Brokens 40-65 FANNINGS Best Fannings 170-180 Good Fannings 120-140 Medium Fannings 90-100 Plain Fannings 40-60 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 70-164 Dust 70-170 Churamoni Dust 70-210 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)