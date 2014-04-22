DHAKA, April 22 Tea prices in Bangladesh plunged again at a weekly auction on Tuesday, pulled down by inferior quality leaf near the end of the season, brokers said. The country's tax authority on Monday trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 59.21 taka ($0.76) per kg at the auction, down from 97.16 taka at the previous week's sale, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Nearly 974,000 kg was offered at the country's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 47 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, more than 1.18 million kg was offered, of which nearly 46 percent went unsold. Buyers showed little interest in buying end-of-season poor quality tea, the official said. The auction season, typically to end-March, has been extended through April. Bangladeshi buyers have imported tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather. That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 50-80 Small Brokens 50-80 Plain Brokens 30-50 FANNINGS Best Fannings 100-120 Good Fannings 85-95 Medium Fannings 60-70 Plain Fannings 30-50 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 40-157 Dust 40-111 Churamoni Dust 50-149 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by David Evans)