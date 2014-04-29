(Adds quotes, prices) DHAKA, April 29 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose on Tuesday at the last auction of the current season, snapping a three-week run of declines, although a large volume remained unsold due to higher supplies of end-season poor grade leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 68.03 taka ($0.88) per kg at the auction, up from 59.21 taka at the previous week's sale, an official from National Brokers Limited said. Buyers showed some interest in the last sale of this season although major buyers stayed away, the official said. Buyers from Pakistan were active to buy low quality tea, he added. Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at the auction, industry sources said. Earlier this month, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying as local prices have fallen on ample supplies. Around 800,000 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 47 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, more than 974,000 kg was offered, of which nearly 46 percent went unsold. The auction season, typically to end-March, had been extended through April. The first auction of the next season will take place on May 14. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather. That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens Not quoted Medium Brokens 55-70 Small Brokens 53-70 Plain Brokens 40-51 FANNINGS Best Fannings 75-95 Good Fannings 65-70 Medium Fannings 60-64 Plain Fannings 40-55 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 45-106 Dust 50-158 Churamoni Dust 80-130 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by William Hardy)