(Adds prices) DHAKA, May 20 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell on Tuesday at the second auction of the new season on weak demand from local buyers despite the arrival of fresh and good quality leaf, brokers said. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.82 taka ($2.3) per kg at the auction, down from 194.27 taka at the first auction of the new season, an official at National Brokers Limited said. Major buyers were back at the market on the arrival of fresh leaf as new season started, although demand were still weak that left huge volume of tea unsold, the official said. Nearly 943,000 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 39 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction on May 14, more than 1 million kg was offered, of which nearly 37 percent went unsold. Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at auctions, industry sources said. That prompted authorities to extend the last season through April from the typical close at end-March. Last month, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying as ample local supplies have driven down prices. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather. That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 173-180 Medium Brokens 177-182 Small Brokens 180-190 Plain Brokens 160-165 FANNINGS Best Fannings 190-195 Good Fannings 180-185 Medium Fannings 175-180 Plain Fannings 160-165 DUST Pekoe Dust 189-185 Red Dust 185-215 Dust 190-221 Churamoni Dust 240-305 (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Louise Heavens)