May 28 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely changed at the third auction of the new season on Tuesday on weak demand from local buyers despite the arrival of fresh and good quality leaf, brokers said.

Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.26 taka ($2.3) per kg at the auction against 183.82 taka at the previous sales on May 20, an official at National Brokers Limited said.

Major buyers were back at the market on arrival of fresh leaf as the new season started, although demand was still weak, leaving a huge volume of tea unsold, the official said.

Around 910,000 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 30 percent remained unsold. At the previous auction, nearly 943,000 kg was offered, of which 39 percent went unsold.

Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic market and reducing demand at auctions, industry sources said.

That prompted authorities to extend the last season through April from the typical close at end-March.

Last month, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying as ample local supplies have driven down prices.

Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather.

That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to a net importer of tea as consumption has risen.

Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 170-175 Medium Brokens 175-180 Small Brokens 180-190 Plain Brokens 155-160 FANNINGS Best Fannings 190-200 Good Fannings 180-185 Medium Fannings 170-180 Plain Fannings 155-160 DUST Pekoe Dust 170-175 Red Dust 175-210 Dust 180-235 Churamoni Dust 220-307

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)