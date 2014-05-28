May 28 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely changed
at the third auction of the new season on Tuesday on weak demand
from local buyers despite the arrival of fresh and good quality
leaf, brokers said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.26 taka ($2.3) per
kg at the auction against 183.82 taka at the previous sales on
May 20, an official at National Brokers Limited said.
Major buyers were back at the market on arrival of fresh
leaf as the new season started, although demand was still weak,
leaving a huge volume of tea unsold, the official said.
Around 910,000 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, and 30 percent remained unsold. At the previous
auction, nearly 943,000 kg was offered, of which 39 percent went
unsold.
Bangladeshi buyers have been importing tea in bulk from
neighbouring India, contributing to a glut in the domestic
market and reducing demand at auctions, industry sources said.
That prompted authorities to extend the last season through
April from the typical close at end-March.
Last month, however, the Bangladeshi tax authority trebled
regulatory duties to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage
overseas buying as ample local supplies have driven down
prices.
Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a
year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable
weather.
That still fell short of domestic consumption of about 65
million kg. Bangladesh has moved from becoming a net exporter to
a net importer of tea as consumption has risen.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 170-175
Medium Brokens 175-180
Small Brokens 180-190
Plain Brokens 155-160
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 190-200
Good Fannings 180-185
Medium Fannings 170-180
Plain Fannings 155-160
DUST
Pekoe Dust 170-175
Red Dust 175-210
Dust 180-235
Churamoni Dust 220-307
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)