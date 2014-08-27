Aug 27 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at the weekly auction on Tuesday on strong demand for quality leaf with sales rising despite plentiful supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 188.71 taka ($2.40) per kg at the auction, against 188.25 taka at the previous sale, an official at National Brokers Ltd said. About 2.21 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 22 percent remaining unsold. At the previous auction, around 2.23 million kg was offered, the highest in the season so far, of which 24 percent went unsold. There was strong demand from local buyers for quality tea and the sales volume rose, the official said. Bangladesh's tea production in 2013 rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Bangladesh has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 165-170 Medium Brokens 178-185 Small Brokens 185-195 Plain Brokens 125-140 FANNINGS Best Fannings 196-201 Good Fannings 193-195 Medium Fannings 179-189 Plain Fannings 125-140 DUST Pekoe Dust 170-190 Red Dust 170-222 Dust 175-202 Churamoni Dust 180-275 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)