Sept 17 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a two-week run of falls, as
larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local buyers.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 185.98 taka ($2.40)
per kg at the auction on Tuesday, against 182.98 taka at the
previous sale, an official at National Brokers Limited said.
More than 2.66 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 20.5 percent remaining unsold. At the
previous auction, around 2.6 million kg was offered, of which 24
percent went unsold.
"Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to
pay a premium," the official said.
Bangladesh's tea production rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but it was
still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 155-165
Medium Brokens 170-173
Small Brokens 180-190
Plain Brokens 110-130
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 188-195
Good Fannings 182-187
Medium Fannings 170-178
Plain Fannings 110-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust 160-185
Red Dust 160-233
Dust 165-199
Churamoni Dust 165-260
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)