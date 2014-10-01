Oct 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged lower at the weekly auction on Tuesday, due to larger supplies of inferior quality, although robust demand for quality leaf capped the fall. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 184.74 taka ($2.39) per kg at the auction, lower than the 185.99 taka at the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Ltd. Nearly 2.45 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 18.9 percent going unsold. The last time, about 2.6 million kg was offered, of which a fifth went unsold. Buyers showed little interest in buying poor quality tea and that pulled down overall prices, the official said. Strong demand from local buyers for quality tea limited the fall, he added. The next auction is on Oct. 14, after a week's gap due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 162-173 Medium Brokens 174-180 Small Brokens 183-193 Plain Brokens 95-125 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 187-192 Medium Fannings 175-184 Plain Fannings 95-125 DUST Pekoe Dust 155-192 Red Dust 155-235 Dust 155-213 Churamoni Dust 165-250 ($1 = 77.3500 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)