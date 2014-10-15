Oct 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at the weekly auction on Tuesday from the previous sale, due to larger supplies of inferior quality, although strong demand for quality leaf limited the slide and sales rose. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.46 taka ($2.39) per kg at the auction, below the 184.74 taka at the previous sale, said an official at National Brokers Ltd. More than 2.47 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, with 18.3 percent going unsold. The last time, about 2.45 million kg was offered, of which nearly a fifth went unsold. Buyers showed little interest in buying poor quality tea and that pulled down average prices, the official said. Robust demand from local buyers for quality tea capped the fall and sales volume rose despite the bigger supplies as the auction took place after a week's gap due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, he added. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a net importer due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15 percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 165-175 Medium Brokens 175-180 Small Brokens 185-195 Plain Brokens 95-120 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 185-192 Medium Fannings 177-182 Plain Fannings 95-120 DUST Pekoe Dust 155-192 Red Dust 155-243 Dust 155-212 Churamoni Dust 170-243 ($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)