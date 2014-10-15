Oct 15 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at the
weekly auction on Tuesday from the previous sale, due to larger
supplies of inferior quality, although strong demand for quality
leaf limited the slide and sales rose.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 183.46 taka ($2.39)
per kg at the auction, below the 184.74 taka at the previous
sale, said an official at National Brokers Ltd.
More than 2.47 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 18.3 percent going unsold. The last time,
about 2.45 million kg was offered, of which nearly a fifth went
unsold.
Buyers showed little interest in buying poor quality tea and
that pulled down average prices, the official said.
Robust demand from local buyers for quality tea capped the
fall and sales volume rose despite the bigger supplies as the
auction took place after a week's gap due to the Muslim holiday
of Eid al-Adha, he added.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 165-175
Medium Brokens 175-180
Small Brokens 185-195
Plain Brokens 95-120
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-200
Good Fannings 185-192
Medium Fannings 177-182
Plain Fannings 95-120
DUST
Pekoe Dust 155-192
Red Dust 155-243
Dust 155-212
Churamoni Dust 170-243
($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)