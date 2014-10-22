Oct 22 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a three-week run of falls,
as larger supplies were offset by strong demand from local
buyers.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average of 186.60 taka ($2.4) per
kg at the auction, up from 183.46 taka at the previous sale,
said an official at National Brokers Ltd.
More than 2.48 million kg was offered at the auction centre
in Chittagong, with 14 percent going unsold. The last time,
about 2.47 million kg was offered, of which nearly 18 percent
went unsold.
"Demand was strong for quality tea and buyers were ready to
pay a premium," the official said, adding that sales volume also
rose despite bigger supplies.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter of tea to a
net importer due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh trebled regulatory duty to 15
percent on imports of tea to discourage overseas buying amid a
drop in local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 165-175
Medium Brokens 180-188
Small Brokens 187-195
Plain Brokens 100-112
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-203
Good Fannings 189-193
Medium Fannings 180-185
Plain Fannings 100-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust 155-204
Red Dust 160-244
Dust 160-216
Churamoni Dust 180-255
($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)