Nov 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping two weeks of decline amid tight supplies of quality leaf. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 182.22 taka ($2.34) per kg at the auction, up from 181.37 taka at the previous sale held on Nov. 5, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd. About 2.6 million kg were offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 28 percent went unsold. During the previous auction, more than 2.8 million kg were offered, with nearly 23 percent remaining unsold. Supplies were lower than the previous week, but there were also short supplies of quality leaf that pulled down overall sales volume, the executive said. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 168-176 Small Brokens 175-181 Plain Brokens 90-100 FANNINGS Best Fannings 181-186 Good Fannings 177-180 Medium Fannings 170-175 Plain Fannings 90-120 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 165-235 Dust 168-204 Churamoni Dust 170-250 ($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)