Nov 12 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged higher at
the weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping two weeks of decline
amid tight supplies of quality leaf.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 182.22 taka ($2.34) per
kg at the auction, up from 181.37 taka at the previous sale held
on Nov. 5, said an executive at National Brokers Ltd.
About 2.6 million kg were offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 28 percent went unsold. During the previous
auction, more than 2.8 million kg were offered, with nearly 23
percent remaining unsold.
Supplies were lower than the previous week, but there were
also short supplies of quality leaf that pulled down overall
sales volume, the executive said.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 168-176
Small Brokens 175-181
Plain Brokens 90-100
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 181-186
Good Fannings 177-180
Medium Fannings 170-175
Plain Fannings 90-120
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 165-235
Dust 168-204
Churamoni Dust 170-250
($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)