Nov 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged up at the weekly auction on Tuesday, marking their second straight week of gains, amid strong demand for quality leaf and higher sales. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 182.74 taka ($2.34) per kg compared with 182.22 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2.65 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 22 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.6 million kg was offered, with nearly 28 percent remaining unsold. There was strong demand for quality tea and sales volume also rose from last week despite a bigger quantity on offer this week, the executive said. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 170-178 Small Brokens 178-185 Plain Brokens 95-110 FANNINGS Best Fannings 183-188 Good Fannings 180-182 Medium Fannings 172-177 Plain Fannings 95-125 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 170-242 Dust 175-219 Churamoni Dust 180-246 ($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)