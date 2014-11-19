Nov 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged up at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, marking their second straight week of
gains, amid strong demand for quality leaf and higher sales.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 182.74 taka ($2.34) per
kg compared with 182.22 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
About 2.65 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 22 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.6 million kg was offered, with nearly 28
percent remaining unsold.
There was strong demand for quality tea and sales volume
also rose from last week despite a bigger quantity on offer this
week, the executive said.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 170-178
Small Brokens 178-185
Plain Brokens 95-110
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 183-188
Good Fannings 180-182
Medium Fannings 172-177
Plain Fannings 95-125
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-242
Dust 175-219
Churamoni Dust 180-246
($1 = 77.40 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)