Nov 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh edged up at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the third straight week of
gains, due to a drop in supply amid good demand for the winter
season.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 183.35 taka ($2.36) per
kg compared with 182.74 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
About 2.47 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 14 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.65 million kg was offered, with nearly 22
percent remaining unsold.
There was strong demand as buyers wanted to stock up for the
winter season amid lower supplies at the auction, helping build
up prices, the executive said.
Typically demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 173-180
Small Brokens 180-188
Plain Brokens 95-115
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 186-193
Good Fannings 183-185
Medium Fannings 175-180
Plain Fannings 90-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 170-240
Dust 175-207
Churamoni Dust 170-253
($1 = 77.60 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)