Dec 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight week of
gains, amid strong demand for the winter season.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 186.52 taka ($2.36) per
kg compared with 183.35 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
About 2.52 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.47 million kg was offered, with nearly 14
percent remaining unsold.
There was strong demand as local buyers wanted to stock up
for the winter season, aiding a pick-up in prices, the executive
said.
Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 177-184
Small Brokens 185-193
Plain Brokens 100-120
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 192-196
Good Fannings 186-191
Medium Fannings 180-185
Plain Fannings 100-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 175-240
Dust 180-204
Churamoni Dust 170-254
($1 = 77.72 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Sunil Nair)