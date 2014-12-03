Dec 3 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose at the weekly auction on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight week of gains, amid strong demand for the winter season. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 186.52 taka ($2.36) per kg compared with 183.35 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. About 2.52 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.47 million kg was offered, with nearly 14 percent remaining unsold. There was strong demand as local buyers wanted to stock up for the winter season, aiding a pick-up in prices, the executive said. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 177-184 Small Brokens 185-193 Plain Brokens 100-120 FANNINGS Best Fannings 192-196 Good Fannings 186-191 Medium Fannings 180-185 Plain Fannings 100-130 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-240 Dust 180-204 Churamoni Dust 170-254 ($1 = 77.72 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Sunil Nair)