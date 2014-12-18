Dec 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the
sixth straight week at the weekly auction Wednesday on strong
winter demand amid lower supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.15 taka ($2.4) per kg
compared with 190.19 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd. The price for last week's
auction was revised to 190.19 taka from 190.50 taka.
About 2.3 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.4 million kg was offered, with nearly 15
percent remaining unsold.
Demand was strong as local buyers wanted to stock up for the
winter season, boosting prices, the executive said.
Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still
short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea due to rising consumption.
In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 183-188
Small Brokens 190-198
Plain Brokens 120-140
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 195-200
Good Fannings 190-194
Medium Fannings 184-189
Plain Fannings 130-150
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 175-240
Dust 180-220
Churamoni Dust 180-245
($1 = 77.90 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)