Dec 18 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the sixth straight week at the weekly auction Wednesday on strong winter demand amid lower supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.15 taka ($2.4) per kg compared with 190.19 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. The price for last week's auction was revised to 190.19 taka from 190.50 taka. About 2.3 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 15 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.4 million kg was offered, with nearly 15 percent remaining unsold. Demand was strong as local buyers wanted to stock up for the winter season, boosting prices, the executive said. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter season. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 183-188 Small Brokens 190-198 Plain Brokens 120-140 FANNINGS Best Fannings 195-200 Good Fannings 190-194 Medium Fannings 184-189 Plain Fannings 130-150 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 175-240 Dust 180-220 Churamoni Dust 180-245 ($1 = 77.90 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)