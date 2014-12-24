Dec 24 Tea prices in Bangladesh rose for the seventh straight week at the weekly auction on Tuesday amid strong demand in the winter season. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 192.96 taka ($2.4) per kg compared with 192.04 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. The price for last week's auction was revised from 192.15 taka. About 2.3 million kg was offered at the auction centre in Chittagong, of which 17 percent went unsold. In the previous auction, nearly 2.3 million kg was offered, with nearly 15 percent remaining unsold. Demand was strong from local buyers due to the winter season, boosting prices, the executive said. Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the winter season. Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a record 63.5 million kg due to favourable weather, but was still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg. The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea due to rising consumption. In April this year, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15 percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies. Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are in Bangladesh taka per kg. BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens not quoted Medium Brokens 183-188 Small Brokens 192-199 Plain Brokens 130-150 FANNINGS Best Fannings 197-202 Good Fannings 192-195 Medium Fannings 186-191 Plain Fannings 140-160 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 130-226 Dust 170-260 Churamoni Dust 175-245 ($1 = 77.90 Bangladesh taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul in DHAKA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)