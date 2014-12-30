Dec 30 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell at the
weekly auction on Tuesday, snapping a seven-week run of gains,
on subdued demand and lower supply of premier-quality leaf.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 191.02 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 192.96 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
About 2.23 million kg was offered at the auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 24 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2.3 million kg was offered, with nearly 17
percent remaining unsold.
There was less demand from local buyers owing to a drop in
supplies of quality tea, the executive said.
Anti-government strikes were also partly blamed for the
slide, he added.
Typically, demand for tea rises in Bangladesh during the
winter season.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg thanks to favourable weather but was
still short of domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April this year Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Goodman)