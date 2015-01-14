Jan 14 Tea prices in Bangladesh declined at the
weekly auction on Tuesday as renewed political unrest disrupted
supplies and hit usually higher winter demand from local buyers.
At least 17 people have been killed so far, including four
who were burnt to death early Wednesday, police inspector Abdur
Razzak told Reuters by phone from Rangpur in the country's
north.
Bangladesh has been rocked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent on Jan. 5 on the first
anniversary of a disputed election.
Tea volumes were down this week on tepid local demand as
political violence and transport blockades partly disrupted
supplies, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 188.88 taka ($2.40) per
kg, compared with 192.89 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 1.9 million kg were offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which 30 percent went unsold. In the previous
auction, nearly 2 million kg were offered, with nearly 22
percent remaining unsold.
Tea production in Bangladesh rose 1.6 percent in 2013 to a
record 63.5 million kg thanks to favourable weather but was
still short of the domestic consumption of about 65 million kg.
The country has moved from being a net exporter to a net
importer of tea because of rising consumption.
In April 2014, Bangladesh increased customs duty to 15
percent from 5 percent to discourage imports amid a drop in
local prices due to ample supplies.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 178-183
Small Brokens 188-195
Plain Brokens 135-155
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 198-203
Good Fannings 192-197
Medium Fannings 180-185
Plain Fannings 135-150
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 175-252
Dust 180-259
Churamoni Dust 185-257
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)