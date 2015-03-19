March 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a second straight week at the weekly auction on Wednesday on
subdued demand from local buyers despite a drop in supplies amid
political unrest.
Bangladesh has been racked by political unrest since
anti-government protests turned violent early this year over a
disputed election a year ago.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured,
most in petrol bomb attacks on vehicles, amid opposition
transport blockades and strikes aimed at toppling the
government.
Overall, prices fell sharply again this week even though
supplies were much lower from last week amid non-stop transport
blockades, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Demand from local buyers was also tepid as the continuing
political uncertainty hurt business sentiment, he added.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 142.06 taka ($1.82) per
kg, compared with 152.29 taka at the previous sale, he said.
Around 881,500 kg were offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which 31 percent remained unsold. In the previous
auction, about 1.07 million kg were offered, with nearly 26
percent remaining unsold.
Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending
a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest
disrupted the country's supply chain, sending food and non-food
prices higher despite a dip in global commodity prices.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 130-155
Small Brokens 145-165
Plain Brokens 90-130
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 210-225
Good Fannings 180-190
Medium Fannings 140-150
Plain Fannings 90-130
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 95-208
Dust 100-230
Churamoni Dust 120-264
