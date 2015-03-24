March 24 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a third week running at Tuesday's weekly auction amid tepid
demand from local buyers despite dwindling supplies amid
political unrest.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
as a result of anti-government protests over last year's
disputed election.
Tea supplies were much lower because of transport blockades
by protesters, but demand remained lacklustre because of the
damage to business sentiment caused by the political
uncertainty, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 134.62 taka ($1.73) per
kg, compared with 142.06 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 419,543 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 8 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 31 percent of 881,500 kg was unsold.
Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February as
renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain,
sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global
commodity prices.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 130-150
Small Brokens 140-160
Plain Brokens 80-140
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 220-230
Good Fannings 170-180
Medium Fannings 140-160
Plain Fannings 80-140
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 95-160
Dust 108-170
Churamoni Dust 148-170
