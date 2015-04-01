April 1 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply
for a fourth week running at Tuesday's weekly auction, amid
tepid demand from local buyers despite dwindling supplies amid
political unrest.
Tea supplies were higher at the last auction in the current
season as violence eased, but demand remained lacklustre because
of the damage to business sentiment caused by the political
uncertainty, an executive with National Brokers Ltd said.
More than 120 people have been killed and hundreds injured
as a result of anti-government protests over last year's
disputed election.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 113.79 taka ($1.6) per
kg, compared with 134.62 taka at the previous sale, he said.
About 565,522 kg was offered at the sole auction centre in
Chittagong, of which nearly 25 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 8 percent of 419,543 kg was unsold.
Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February as
renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain,
sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global
commodity prices.
Following are the results of the latest auction. Figures are
in Bangladesh taka per kg.
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens not quoted
Medium Brokens 110-135
Small Brokens 125-140
Plain Brokens 65-110
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 150-170
Good Fannings 140-150
Medium Fannings 120-130
Plain Fannings 70-110
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 90-139
Dust 110-165
Churamoni Dust 105-163
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by David Holmes)