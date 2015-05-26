DHAKA May 26 Tea prices in Bangladesh were
slightly up for a fourth straight week at the weekly auction on
Tuesday, as demand for tea was strong, brokers said.
Prices had dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
tepid demand from local buyers, because of damage to business
sentiment caused by the renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Buyers have recently been active as a new budget will be
announced early next month, said a manager of National Brokers
Ltd (NBL). Bangladesh's financial year runs from July through
June.
"There was a fear of rising duty on tea from the new fiscal
year that encouraged the buyers to buy with more volume," said
Anjan Das Barmon, a manager at NBL. "Strong demand from the
major blenders for all varieties were seen, while loose tea
buyers were selective in today's market".
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 213.00 taka ($2.74) per
kg at the auction on Tuesday, the fourth of the new marketing
season, compared with 212.84 taka at the previous sale, he said.
More than 1 million kg was offered at the sole auction
centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 2 percent remained unsold.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 207-215
Medium Brokens 210-214
Small Brokens 202-207
Plain Brokens 170-180
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 210-215
Good Fannings 205-209
Medium Fannings 200-204
Plain Fannings 180-190
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 200-240
Dust 205-235
Churamoni Dust 225-280
($1=77.80 taka)
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by David Holmes)