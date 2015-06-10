June 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at
the weekly auction as the volumes offered were the highest for
the season so far, brokers said on Wednesday.
Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on
poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business
sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year
that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies.
Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 204.68 taka ($2.6) per kg
at the auction on Tuesday, the sixth of the new marketing
season, compared with 212.47 taka at the previous sale, said an
executive with National Brokers Ltd.
"The latest offering was the largest of the season so far
and buyers showed little interest to buy tea this week," he
added.
About 1.27 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre
in Chittagong, of which nearly 6 percent remained unsold. In the
previous auction, about 3 percent of 1 million kg was unsold.
The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled
last week raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to
discourage overseas buying.
The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to
a net importer of tea because of rising consumption.
Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in
Bangladesh taka per kg):
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 203-205
Medium Brokens 204-209
Small Brokens 203-208
Plain Brokens 175-180
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 205-209
Good Fannings 201-204
Medium Fannings 197-200
Plain Fannings 180-190
DUST
Pekoe Dust not quoted
Red Dust 200-231
Dust 205-229
Churamoni Dust 230-268
(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)