June 10 Tea prices in Bangladesh fell sharply at the weekly auction as the volumes offered were the highest for the season so far, brokers said on Wednesday. Tea prices dropped sharply in the last marketing season on poor demand from local buyers because of the damage to business sentiment caused by renewed political unrest early this year that left more than 120 people dead and disrupted supplies. Bangladeshi tea fetched an average 204.68 taka ($2.6) per kg at the auction on Tuesday, the sixth of the new marketing season, compared with 212.47 taka at the previous sale, said an executive with National Brokers Ltd. "The latest offering was the largest of the season so far and buyers showed little interest to buy tea this week," he added. About 1.27 million kg was offered at the sole auction centre in Chittagong, of which nearly 6 percent remained unsold. In the previous auction, about 3 percent of 1 million kg was unsold. The national budget for the 2015/16 fiscal year unveiled last week raised regulatory duty on tea imports by 5 percent to discourage overseas buying. The country, however, has moved from being a net exporter to a net importer of tea because of rising consumption. Following are the results of the latest auction (figures in Bangladesh taka per kg): BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 203-205 Medium Brokens 204-209 Small Brokens 203-208 Plain Brokens 175-180 FANNINGS Best Fannings 205-209 Good Fannings 201-204 Medium Fannings 197-200 Plain Fannings 180-190 DUST Pekoe Dust not quoted Red Dust 200-231 Dust 205-229 Churamoni Dust 230-268 (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sunil Nair)